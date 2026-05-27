Report: Bazm-e-Virasat

A sense of nostalgia engulfs many cities that have seen a period of literary brilliance. One of them is Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, which has seen the emergence of such formidable writers as Firaq Gorakhpuri, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, and Harivansh Rai Bachhan, among others. The second edition of Bazm-e-Virasat, held from 19 to 21 December, 2025, at the Bishop Johnson School celebrated the city’s rich literary and cultural heritage. A session featuring actor Jaideep Ahlawat in conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra. (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat) The first day of the festival, 19 December, was the 98th anniversary of the execution of four freedom fighters involved in the Kakori conspiracy case. In their honour, Dastango Himanshu Bajpai performed the tale of their bravery. He traced the lives of Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil and spoke of how they inspired an entire generation of freedom fighters. A session on Lantarani or the exaggerated narration of certain incidents followed. As an introduction, poet and activist Anshu Malviya explained that the city belongs to its madmen. Abhay Awasthi spoke about the historicity of Zero Road and how it has been a hub of Bharat Ratnas, and those on the “waiting list”. Dhananjay Chopra recounted covering the rally of Amitabh Bachhan, during his brief spell as a politician. While reciting one of his father’s poems, the superstar had shown his thumb to the audience. “Amitabh Bachhan shows his thumb to the people of Allahabad once again,” Chopra’s report stated.Party supporters protested but Bachhan himself came to his rescue. “He’s an Allahabadi, let it be,” he said.

(From left) Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anurag Basu, Leena Yadav, Anubhav Sinha (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat)

Poet Yash Malviya talked about Maharajin Bua, one of the few women who sold wood for pyres, and how she used her wit to survive in the business. Asif Usmani added to the conversation by remembering an incident where a boy actually named “Prime Minister” was arrested for gambling. The local Urdu newspapers couldn’t resist and the headline read: “Prime Minister arrested for gambling”, Apparently, the police landed up at Prime Minister’s home and compelled his parents to officially change his name. The next session on the saints of Allahabad had the former Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University, NR Farooqui speaking about the rich heritage of Sufi culture in the region, “Sufism is a made-up word by orientalists while the original terminology is something else. Sufis lived a life of wilful poverty,” he said. “Allahabad is a place where theory and praxis meet and has been connected to Brahma. It is a city of knowledge and not of kings, and has been a counter culture to monarchy,” said professor Badri Narayan, Siraj Ajmali spoke about the city’s geography and its spiritualism. The day ended with a soulful performance by Prahlad Tipanya and his group followed by a mushaira. The second day began with a session on the city with Dhananjay Chopra talking about its historical churches, akhadas, and masjids and its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. Sahitya Akademi award recipient Neelum Saran Gour spoke about the role of the hostels of Allahabad University. This was followed by Cricket Talk featuring cricketers from the city like Gyanendra Pandey, Ashish Winston Zaidi, and Mohammad Kaif in conversation with sports journalist Ayaz Memon. “Gully cricket taught us everything. Apart from hard work, what also matters is who the selectors are. Ashish Zaidi suffered because of the region he came from,” Kaif said. Memon asked Zaidi about his experience of waiting for that one call to be a part of the Indian national team. “It is the dream of every single sportsperson to play while representing their country and it was mine as well. I never allowed it overshadow me and focused on playing well,” he said. The following session had actors from the city talking about their journey., Nidhi Singh said that when she got a part in Permanent Roommates everything changed. Panchayat actor Faisal Malik spoke about how Haasil (2003) directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia had played an important role in his life. He added that he had worked in different fields for 15 years before ending up as an actor. Aditya Srivastava of CID fame added that Tigmanshu Dhulia had pulled an entire generation of actors from theatre to films and television.

Preeti Mamgain in conversation with Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Vineet Kumar, and Mukesh Chhabra. (Courtesy Bazm-e-Virasat)