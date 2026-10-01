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Review: Taipei Story by RF Kuang

The author of Yellowface returns with a new novel set in the Taiwanese capital that looks at ideas of identity, subjectivity and belonging

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 15:12:22 IST
By Simar Bhasin
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Rebecca F Kuang has emerged as one of the most prolific writers of the current generation. It’s not only the variety of genres she tackles but also the depth she manages to convey in her books and her choice of subject matter that make her out to be a unique voice in contemporary literature. Since before the publication of Yellowface, the book that launched a thousand opinion pieces, the author has constantly drawn attention to and critiqued the Establishment (within the international publishing industry and Western academia) that ossifies, reifies and then capitalises on migrant or hyphenated subjectivities. Her latest offering, Taipei Story, is no exception to this but somehow the narrative seems more personal than in her previous novels.

The Taipei skyline over the National Taiwan University (Shutterstock)
The Taipei skyline over the National Taiwan University (Shutterstock)
303pp, 2622; The Borough Press

The plot is centred on Lily Chen, the narrator protagonist, an undergraduate in East Asian Studies at Yale, who has signed up for a rigorous Chinese language learning course in Taipei during her summer break. Teacher Xu, the program director, warns the students on their orientation that speaking in “anything but Chinese within the department is strictly forbidden”. Three rule breaks and they would be asked to leave the program. As an ambitious, straight A student, Lily seems both excited and scared at the prospect of what lies ahead. She and her friend Anna move into a small apartment and she befriends the social media heartthrob JC, who is a part of their cohort. As the narrative progresses, along with Lily’s progression with her Chinese fluency, everything that she had taken to be a certainty starts to falter. This includes her new and old friendships, her belief in her academic prowess and most of all, her sense of identity.

Author RF Kuang

Much like Chiang’s story, Kuang also lends a circularity to the narrative. However, there are no easy answers to the questions about identity, subjectivity and belonging that her protagonist raises throughout the novel. Indeed, Taipei Story raises even more questions and, in the process, cements Kuang’s reputation as an important literary voice.

Simar Bhasin is a literary critic and research scholar who lives in Delhi.

 
Explore the latest Books News, author interviews, book reviews, literary events and new releases. Discover recommendations, reading lists and updates from the world of literature on Hindustan Times.
Explore the latest Books News, author interviews, book reviews, literary events and new releases. Discover recommendations, reading lists and updates from the world of literature on Hindustan Times.
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