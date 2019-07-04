10 life lessons to learn from Swami Vivekanand on his death anniversary

Swami Vivekananda, the man who startled everyone when he opened his speech with, “My brothers and sisters of America” at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893, was an intellect and a spiritual leader. His great orating skills and grandeur knowledge put the Indian religion on the world map along with other religions. Vivekananda was a man with deep footing in both science and religion. Science gave him answers to the ‘how things work?’ and spirituality taught him about all the ‘why’s’ of the world. His teachings showcased how science and religion can co-exist in harmony without coming in each other’s way.

Vivekanand’s voice has been silent for a long time now but, his teachings still reverberate. After, the demise of Vivekanand’s guru, the devoted student gave up all the worldly happiness and became a renowned monk. He travelled on foot the breadth of the country and gained knowledge of the diverse culture and religion.

The Ramakrishna mission founded by Vivekananda focused on serving the distressed population of India. His spiritual teachings stressed upon the freedom of the soul as the epitome of religion. Messages of world peace and brotherhood were prominent in his teachings. It is now more than ever that we need his teachings to get through this catastrophic time.

On his death anniversary, here are some of his memorable quotes to understand life better and how to make the most of it.



























































Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:51 IST