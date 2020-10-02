The HT Nielsen Bestseller list for the week ending 26th September

books

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:04 IST

Top 10 Fiction Titles

1. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides - Hachette

2. Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith - Hachette

3. Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland

4. A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar - Westland

5. Stories we never tell – Savi Sharma - Westland

6. When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy - Srishti

7. The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni - HarperCollins

8. Girl in White Cotton (Burnt Sugar) – Avni Doshi - HarperCollins

9. Roses Are Blood Red: Even True Love Has a Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty - Penguin

10. The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi - Westland

Top 10 Non-Fiction Titles

1. Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty - HarperCollins

2. The Science of Mind Management – Swami Mukundananda - Westland

3. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

4. The 10 Rules of Successful Nations – Ruchir Sharma - Penguin Random House

5. The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico

6. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland

7. Tharoorosaurus – Shashi Tharoor - Penguin Random House

8. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut

9. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha - Westland

10. 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment – Swami Mukundananda - Westland

*The top 10 best selling titles published within the last 12 months.