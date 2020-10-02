The HT Nielsen Bestseller list for the week ending 26th September
Alex Michaelides and Jay Shetty dominate the Indian English bestseller list this weekbooks Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:04 IST
Top 10 Fiction Titles
1. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides - Hachette
2. Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith - Hachette
3. Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland
4. A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar - Westland
5. Stories we never tell – Savi Sharma - Westland
6. When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy - Srishti
7. The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni - HarperCollins
8. Girl in White Cotton (Burnt Sugar) – Avni Doshi - HarperCollins
9. Roses Are Blood Red: Even True Love Has a Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty - Penguin
10. The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi - Westland
Top 10 Non-Fiction Titles
1. Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty - HarperCollins
2. The Science of Mind Management – Swami Mukundananda - Westland
3. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House
4. The 10 Rules of Successful Nations – Ruchir Sharma - Penguin Random House
5. The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico
6. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland
7. Tharoorosaurus – Shashi Tharoor - Penguin Random House
8. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut
9. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha - Westland
10. 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment – Swami Mukundananda - Westland
*The top 10 best selling titles published within the last 12 months.