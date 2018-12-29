2018 Car Review: Hormazd Sorabjee picks the best road rockers of the year

As the year comes to a close, its time to look back at the cars that impressed me the most!

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Yes, it may be a plain vanilla MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the performance is adequate at best. But for the money there is simply no better family car you can buy. The Ertiga is also a showcase of Maruti at its cleverest – which is giving an MPV customer exactly what they need. In the new Ertiga’s case it’s the all-important third row that has been dramatically improved with more space and comfort to make it genuinely usable. In addition, the new Ertiga looks and feels more premium inside and out, has a brand new petrol engine, unbeatable fuel efficiency and lots of feel-good features that you don’t associate with an MPV at the amazing price it has been launched at.

2. Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo is also a great effort by homegrown SUV maker Mahindra taking its first proper crack at the MPV segment

The Marazzo is another shot of effervescence being injected into the otherwise dull and boring MPV segment. The Marazzo is also a great effort by homegrown SUV maker Mahindra taking its first proper crack at the MPV segment. It does have a few rough edges and performance could be better, but the way the Marazzo blends space and comfort with Mahindra’s tough-as-nails DNA is what makes the Marazzo special. The all-new 1.5 diesel, which debuts in the Marazzo is impressively refined and solid proof that Mahindra can make engines that are globally competitive.

3. Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini has left Ferrari scratching its head with this one

There simply isn’t another SUV in the world like the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, nothing even comes close. It’s a physics-defying behemoth that feels like a stealth fighter as well as a long range bomber, and it’s this incredible multi-purpose character that makes the Urus a class apart. It’s possibly the fastest point A-to-B car you can buy in the Indian context and can yet work as a chauffer-driven car, happy to do the office commute. It can swallow five adults and their luggage, and gobble lap records on the track at the same time. Lamborghini has left Ferrari scratching its head with this one.

4. Volvo XC40

The XC40’s crisp and youthful styling stands out as a breath of fresh air and that’s backed up by a classy cabin and a raft of features you don’t find in more expensive cars

Volvo is punching above its weight with cars like the XC40, which is a good example of how the Swedish brand has differentiated itself from its bigger, German rivals. The XC40’s crisp and youthful styling stands out as a breath of fresh air and that’s backed up by a classy cabin and a raft of features you don’t find in more expensive cars. It’s not very comfy in the rear and the Volvo service network is still small, but these concerns are overshadowed by the incredible value for money and tech the XC40 offers.

Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is editor of Autocar India

Sunday Drive appears every fortnight

December 30, 2018

First Published: Dec 29, 2018