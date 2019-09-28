e-paper
Director’s Cut: Five Dystopian films you can’t miss!

Some of the most interesting filmmakers of the country, Kanu Behl, Devashish Makhija, Amar Kaushik, Amit Masurkar and Gurvinder Singh, pick their favourite

brunch Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:47 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
A list of dystopian films to binge-watch this weekend
A list of dystopian films to binge-watch this weekend
         

What are Dystopian films?

Dystopian films show a futuristic world of fiction, which is considered to be a vision of the future. These films show characters that fight against environmental issues, tech control, exploitation by the government and other such evils.

1. Alphaville (1965) by Jean-Luc Godard 

Hindustantimes

Kanu Behl, director, Titli: “It is a pulpy, speculative fiction with a meandering plot, without a care for dramatic immersion. Sometimes even goofy and farcical, it’s an absolute masterpiece.”

2. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1985) & Princess Mononoke (1997) by Hayao Miyazaki

Hindustantimes

Devashish Makhija, director, Ajji: “This diptych is not your typical Hollywoodesque dystopia, but the dystopia of the soul. Miyazaki shows us how there’s is no simplistic binary of a good warrior against an evil corporation. Instead, we are shown that in war, everyone loses.”

Hindustantimes

3. Okja (2017) by Bong Joon-Ho

Hindustantimes

Amar Kaushik, director, Stree: “Okja is an example of great storytelling and presenting emotions in a way for the audience to engage with the character. You leave the film with many questions, thoughts and heartache!”

4. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) by George Miller

Hindustantimes

Amit Masurkar, director, Newton: “The film’s shift of focus is my favourite part, which is how Furiosa leads her band of rebels against the warlord of the dusty post apocalyptic wasteland where warand greed have brought humanity at an all-time low.”

5. Dogtooth (2009) by Yorgos Lanthimos

Hindustantimes

Gurvinder Singh, director, Chauthi Koot: “It is a frighteningly bizarre and often funny fantasy on homeschooling that oscillates between the real and the absurd.”

From HT Brunch, September 29, 2019

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 21:48 IST

