Director’s Cut: Five Dystopian films you can’t miss!

What are Dystopian films?

Dystopian films show a futuristic world of fiction, which is considered to be a vision of the future. These films show characters that fight against environmental issues, tech control, exploitation by the government and other such evils.

1. Alphaville (1965) by Jean-Luc Godard

Kanu Behl, director, Titli: “It is a pulpy, speculative fiction with a meandering plot, without a care for dramatic immersion. Sometimes even goofy and farcical, it’s an absolute masterpiece.”

2. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1985) & Princess Mononoke (1997) by Hayao Miyazaki

Devashish Makhija, director, Ajji: “This diptych is not your typical Hollywoodesque dystopia, but the dystopia of the soul. Miyazaki shows us how there’s is no simplistic binary of a good warrior against an evil corporation. Instead, we are shown that in war, everyone loses.”

3. Okja (2017) by Bong Joon-Ho

Amar Kaushik, director, Stree: “Okja is an example of great storytelling and presenting emotions in a way for the audience to engage with the character. You leave the film with many questions, thoughts and heartache!”

4. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) by George Miller

Amit Masurkar, director, Newton: “The film’s shift of focus is my favourite part, which is how Furiosa leads her band of rebels against the warlord of the dusty post apocalyptic wasteland where warand greed have brought humanity at an all-time low.”

5. Dogtooth (2009) by Yorgos Lanthimos

Gurvinder Singh, director, Chauthi Koot: “It is a frighteningly bizarre and often funny fantasy on homeschooling that oscillates between the real and the absurd.”

