“If you woke up as a woman one day, I would remain as one. Women are stronger than men in every way,” says hockey Soorma Sandeep Singh

All about Sandeep Date of birth:February 27

Sun Sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Ambala

Home town: Kurukshetra

School/college: Shivalik Public School, Mohali/ Kurukshetra University, Haryana

First break: Played for the juniors in 2003

If you weren’t a hockey player, what would you have been?

I would be just a regular fat guy, working in a factory or doing a 9 to 5 job.

Ever played a locker room prank that you really enjoyed...?

The Ice Bucket Challenge that became an Internet sensation. We used to do the same thing on our coach but way back in 2009-2010.

Tell us the best compliment you’ve ever received from a fan.

A girl once came up to me and said: ‘I’m a big fan of yours, but my boyfriend plays cricket and is jealous of you’.

The theme song of your life is…?

The anthem of the film Soorma (2018), starring Diljit Dosanjh that is based on my life.

Define sportsman spirit.

I believe everyone has a talent, but for someone to accept failure with grace is what shows sportsman spirit. In fact, even as a gang leader in Roadies, that’s what I look for in participants.

Your favourite sports film...?

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

What is the one thing that’s lacking in modern love?

Love is all about trust, but today there is no trust in relationships.



If you woke up as a woman one day, you would…?

Remain one! Women are stronger than men in every way.

My favourites Travel destination: Netherlands

Food: Dal ka paratha

Film: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Street food: Ragda puri

From HT Brunch, February 24, 2019

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 22:31 IST