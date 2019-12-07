Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Switching to the ’60s...11 retro pieces to incorporate in your wardrobe this season

brunch

While you pick up those retro accessories, here are a few suggestions to help you sport the retro look yourself.

The retro look

Keep a stubble to define the face and hair should be short on the sides. Model: Pardeepp Singha Toor ( Yatan Ahluwalia )

Hair: Short on the sides, medium length on top and styled onto one side with a distinct parting using a wide toothcomb. Use a wax to create a matt and textured look.

Brows: Left natural. Trim the extra length to make them look neat.

Face: Three - day stubble to define the face. We used Oils Of Life face serum (by The Body Shop) to condition the skin as an early winter skin care regime.

Lips: Moisturised with a lip balm. Use a lip balm at night, just before bed.

Others: Hair trimmed on the chest and left to look natural and real.

Retro look for accessories in 2020

Here are my pick of eleven accessories that will bring back the retro look in 2020:

Formal leather belt by CHURCHILL & COMPANY

1. Cherry coloured leather belts

Add a hint of colour to your formal look. Cherry coloured belts like this one from Churchill & Company are going to be a strong new trend for formal menswear. While this unusual colour may never replace black or brown, it will soon be the third ‘must have’ colour in your formal accessory collection.

Styling tip: Keep the belt slim and the buckle as simple as possible.

2. Metallic sports shoes

Metallic sports shoes from Christian Louboutin

While I’m not sure how many sportsmen will wear them, but you could make a strong fashion statement on the court, field or track if you dare to wear the new partly metallic sports sneakers from Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2020 sneaker collection for men, called Happy Rui. With its shimmering sequins, this low top sneaker stands out as a tennis shoe from the retro sportswear fashion period in the 1970’s. The shoe has a rubber platform outsole and the range has some intersting colour and pattern variatons.

When & how: Casual occasions or when you want your shoes to get noticed first.

3. Lightweight vintage eyewea

Eyewear from Lenskart

Lightweight, flexible, durable, sturdy and corrosion-free eyewear is going to be the benchmark for eyewear. The new range from Lenskart has sleek, slender and elegant designs with just the right amount of comfort. The metal components gives a rich look and material used makes the pair as light as air and you will barely feel you have them on. This style is perfect for both casual & formal settings.

What to pick: Stick to black and large vintage frames

4. Cork over leather

Cork neckpiece by Forét

Fashion will start becoming more sustainable with brands like Forét , a Peta approved vegan brand. The eco-conscious brand has a line of bags, wallets and other accessories for men that use mostly cork for its designs which is both a natural and biodegradable material. If you don’t expect the look and feel of leather, the offerings from the brand are yet stylish and fashionable.

My take: Support sustainable brands.

5. Flat front juttis

Vintage black juttis from FAB INDIA

Going back to a pre Independence look, FabIndia has introduced a line of footwear for men. The flat front tip juttis with vents on either side that allow both movement and ventilation look both smart and are extremely functional. You can wear the footwear with everything from ethnic wear to a trendy pair of jeans.

Colour Tip: Pick black over brown.

6. The neon casual belt

Neon belt from UCB

Back from the ’80s, casual belts with neon strips and bright colours are going to make a comeback. The range from United Colours of Benetton brings back memories from the pop era when neon and florescent colours made a style statement.

How: Wear the belt to contrast with a plain black or white look.

7. The canvas messenger bag

Messenger bag from TOHL

Töhl’s collection of striking messenger bags for men are perfect for the man on the go. Ranging from compact crossbody bags to more spacious options with multiple compartments and external pockets for convenience, these accessories are crafted for urban use and a city look. Some styles look inspired by the 1960s and there are fine leather and canvas styles in a variety of colours and designs to choose from.

The rule: Never over stuff your shoulder or handbag.

8. The tassle moccasins

Lace less footwear from Alberto Torresi

Lending a retro look for your footwear, some of the styles from Alberto Torresi are available in rich tones of beige, tan and dark brown. My pick for an old school look would be the textured weave tassel detailed Moccasins. While I would perosnally never wear them, I know some of you would! Pair these with casual trousers or knee length shorts.

After care: Wipe textured shoes with a damp cloth to get rid of hidden dust and dirt.

9. The vintage chronograph

Retro chronograph from Favre Leuba

Your watch reflects your personality and can make a strong style statement. There’s no better way to dress your wrist than with a vintage chronograph. My pick is the brown leather strap with round dial chronograph from Favre Leuba. Wear your chronograph with a casual, sporty or semi formal look.

How to wear it: Ensure the watch fits securely on your wrist and does not move or rest over your hand.

10. The old school chronometer

The chronometer from Baume & Mercier

A large round dial set on a black leather strap is as old school as it gets. The watches from Baume & Mercier are known for their precision and quality and I pick this style for its masculine look and sheer simplicity. Wear this for your work or formal look, ideally with a black or grey suit.

As good as new: Keep the dial scratch free by opting for a protective peel off cover, similar to the ones you use for your mobile phone.

11. The printed scarf

Printed scarf by Chokore

Scarves are on a comeback. The range of silk scarves from Chokore come in prints, patterns and colours that seem inspired from the late ’70s. You can wear your scarf under a jacket, the collar of your shirt or just throw it over or around your shoulder. Opt for scarves with muted colours and subtle prints.

Fashion tip: Short scarves are easier to drape and handle for men.

Author bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

