Reading List: Two recently-launched poetry books that deserve your attention

brunch

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:08 IST

Serpents under my veil

By Asiya Zahoor

“This is a woman’s endeavour to own and express unapologetically all she is made of, and all she stands for...”

Medusa in Burkha

I run with the hem clenched between my teeth

as your bomb-sniffing dogs bark at me

I sail on winged sandals across a sky

munching neo-liberalism from a packet of chips.

Helicopters fan civilisation on

my head.

You stamp my

Burkha on smart guns

but dare not look into my eyes

for I will turn you into a stone.

I am a Millennial Medusa

serpents under my veil.

The Village empire

By Mmhonlumo Kikon

“The Village Empire is a deep conversation with the inner conscience – it can be mine or the readers – about the vicissitudes of time and space, of experience as political and personal, of legends and emotions as spiritual. It is the angst of hope and the despair of love combined in verses of the present!”

Fragrance

Withered grass

Trampled upon and crushed over and over again.

What science can extract the fluid when hay is smashed?

Inanimate and just placed

Will they be useful?

Or is it just a sign, a process?

Essential path to change, I say.

Sun scorched land where green turns gold in haste

And the rebels live in glory there.

It’s not even foretold such

And the darkness is stubborn like a

harassed child.

Firmly rooted in the wanton ways of youth

Only the wait makes sense

And we are still waiting as if it is the hope of life.

Boxing champion Mary Kom released the book on January 11

From HT Brunch, January 26, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch