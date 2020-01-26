Reading List: Two recently-launched poetry books that deserve your attention
Voices from Kashmir and Nagaland find a nationwide echobrunch Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:08 IST
Serpents under my veil
By Asiya Zahoor
“This is a woman’s endeavour to own and express unapologetically all she is made of, and all she stands for...”
Medusa in Burkha
I run with the hem clenched between my teeth
as your bomb-sniffing dogs bark at me
I sail on winged sandals across a sky
munching neo-liberalism from a packet of chips.
Helicopters fan civilisation on
my head.
You stamp my
Burkha on smart guns
but dare not look into my eyes
for I will turn you into a stone.
I am a Millennial Medusa
serpents under my veil.
The Village empire
By Mmhonlumo Kikon
“The Village Empire is a deep conversation with the inner conscience – it can be mine or the readers – about the vicissitudes of time and space, of experience as political and personal, of legends and emotions as spiritual. It is the angst of hope and the despair of love combined in verses of the present!”
Fragrance
Withered grass
Trampled upon and crushed over and over again.
What science can extract the fluid when hay is smashed?
Inanimate and just placed
Will they be useful?
Or is it just a sign, a process?
Essential path to change, I say.
Sun scorched land where green turns gold in haste
And the rebels live in glory there.
It’s not even foretold such
And the darkness is stubborn like a
harassed child.
Firmly rooted in the wanton ways of youth
Only the wait makes sense
And we are still waiting as if it is the hope of life.
