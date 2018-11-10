Supermodel Dipti Sharma on the perks and downsides of modelling for Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana and Hermès

All about Dipti Date of birth: October 23

Sun Sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

School/college: St. Mary’s Sr. Sec, School, Rudrapur

High point of your life: Debuting for Balenciaga’s Spring Summer 2018 show

Dipti, you’re one of the few Indian girls who has modelled for brands such as Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana and Hermès among others. Tell us, what’s the best and worst thing about being a model?

It’s stressful – sometimes you have to pretend to be in good mood. But, it has its perks like travelling, which lets one meet new people and have new experiences.

Is there one thing about the industry that has changed drastically in recent years?

It’s more diverse now. Brown girls are paving their way in and people are noticing that.

Do you have a skill that no one is aware of?

I am very intuitive. If I don’t connect with someone or something then I’ll let it go!

What’s your go-to outfit for fashion week?

Baggy trousers, a fitted crop top and a pair of boots or sneakers.

Three things that can always be found in your bag are…?

Moisturiser, lip balm and a concealer.

Who was your childhood role model?

My mother and my grandmother.

The best advice anyone has ever given you is…?

My father said, ‘Never lose your real self and don’t ever care if you are loved or hated for it.’

A lesson you’ve learned from your last relationship is...

Don’t lose your identity and individuality. Love is freedom to me.

Tell us a city you love and another you hate working in?

I don’t really enjoy Milan. The vibe is a too bit off for me. But, I love New York.

Who’s the one designer you love?

Domenico Dolce (of Dolce and Dolce & Gabbana)! I really adore him.

Your dream career if it wasn’t modelling...?

A wildlife researcher. I’d work with Discovery, Animal Planet or National Geographic.

And finally, what’s the weirdest thing that someone has said to you on social media?

A random guy once messaged me asking me if I’m interested in a sugar daddy.

Dipti’s favourites Book: Sex Matters: From Sex to Superconsciousness by Osho

Model: Gisele Bündchen

Film: To the Bone (2017)

Cuisine: Japanese and Indian

Singer: Leonard Cohen

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2018

First Published: Nov 10, 2018