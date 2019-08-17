Techilicious by Rajiv Makhni: 10 things to note about the Galaxy Note 10

brunch

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:08 IST

The Samsung Note is an iconic legacy phone that started off the whole idea of a super powerful phone with a big screen and stylus. It was the only one of its time. But in its 10th generation, the Note 10 enters a premium market that has serious competition from multiple players. Plus, big screen powerful phones are a dime a dozen. It’s not just Apple, but also Huawei, One Plus, Oppo, Asus and Vivo that are setting the space on fire. Thus the Note 10 has big boots to fill. Does it? Let’s take a look...

1. It’s not alone

There’s a Note 10+ and the smaller Note 10, and the small one is the big deal. For the first time, a more compact, easy to hold, stylus enabled, cheaper Note enters the market and that is a good thing.

2. It’s big and beautiful

The Note 10+ is really big. With a 6.8 inch (the biggest ever) Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, curved near zero bezels, punch hole camera in the centre (thus no notch), mono block design and stunning looks, this phone is a sight to behold.

3. Magic wand

The Note has always been about the stylus and now it can do so much more. With a gyrometer and accelerometer within the stylus, you can now gesture in the air and execute commands without touching the phone. Plus, your handwriting now converts to text.

4. Optic wonder

Note 10+ comes with a Quad camera set-up at the back, one of which is the Depth Vision camera (more on this later). The front camera is a centred punch hole 10 megapixels lens with night mode to light up those selfies.

5. Pro video and editing

You can shoot Bokeh Video (adjust focus and blur background), plus it has an array of professional editing features. Shoot, edit and post a professional video from the Note 10 without using another device.

6. Social media likes

With AR Doodle you can use the S Pen to add dynamic drawings, special effects, movements and animations to photos and videos before posting them online. And with 3D Scanner (which uses the DepthVision camera), you can scan any object and make it into a movable 3D render.

7. Beast mode

An octa core processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB and 512GB (on the Note 10+) storage variants and some serious chops in the graphic department, this is a gaming device and performance beast all rolled into one. With a Dex connection to a monitor, this can literally replace a computer.

8. Powerhouse

The Note 10+ has a big 4300 mAh battery and also supports 45 Watt fast charging (literally a whole day charge in 30 minutes or less). Strangely Samsung doesn’t give the 45 watt charger in the box and expects you to buy it separately.

9. Music or the lack of it

Of course the Note 10 can play music. It’s the lack of a 3.5mm headphones jack that is surprising. I still believe that this legacy port is still one of the most important things on any phone.

10. Price

The Note 10 costs Rs 69,999 and the Note 10+ is for Rs 79,999. With offers and credit card deals, the price is about 63K and 73K respectively.

What’s the verdict?

With Apple iPhones just days away from being announced and other players snapping around its heels, does the Note 10 duo stand out and up from the competition? In a word, yes! With stunning design, two sizes, great screen, a magician level stylus, brilliant optics, a moviemaking machine, gaming console, Dex computer plus some great new social media wiz bang features, the Note 10s are right there at the top. With an effective starting price of around 63K, these phones are standouts in a crowded premium market.

But…

There’s always arch rival Apple to think about. And that’s what I will go into in depth in my next column.

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

Techilicious appears every fortnight

From HT Brunch, August 18, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 20:08 IST