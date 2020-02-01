Techilicious with Rajiv Makhni: The best of CES 2020

brunch

Last time we took a warm-up lap around CES. With millions of new products showcased at the show in Las Vegas, I was able to give you a starting point for the best of the best. This week we dive deeper.

Sharp’s Invisible TV

Think of a plain sheet of glass. A totally transparent massive 90 inch one. With the touch of a button it turns into a giant full screen TV. You can control what parts are transparent, translucent or have visual images. I can also see this appearing in premium living rooms across the planet.

Mercedes Benz Vision AVTR Concept

Mercedes Benz showcased a car completely inspired by the movie, Avatar. It has no doors! Instead 33 movable, multidirectional “bionic flaps” that are meant to look like scales on a reptile. The car is autonomous and it can crab-walk side to side and it’s made from mostly vegan materials. Even the new battery technology uses graphene-based organic cell chemistry.

Lumini Home

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the prettiest of them all? Finally, tech will actually answer that question and in absolute detail. This is a mirror that has AI and a lifestyle assistant built in. Look into the mirror and it will give you a detailed analysis of your skin in 10 seconds plus provide skin data-based personalised solutions. Dermatologists should be getting very nervous.

Samsung Sero

Samsung’s giant wall TV went even bigger but it was the Sero that actually stood out. This TV can sense the orientation of the content being played and swivel to the right one. Yes, vertical and horizontal whenever you like it. And yes, it can even synch with your phone to play content off it.

LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen

LG first made their phone into a snap-on dual screen and then went and made it defence grade tough. You can snap on a second 6.4 inch OLED display that has its own battery and power source. And you can use it in many ways. Both as one screen, separately, or one as controls and the other as your gaming screen. When you’re done, just snap off the second screen and you’re good to go.

Hyundai + Uber S-A1 aircraft

We’ve dreamt it and we’ve been told it it’ll happen soon. And now here’s proof. Very soon you’ll be calling in a flying cab when you press the button on your Uber app. Hyundai and Uber have partnered to create an air taxi called the ‘S- A1’. It’s a quadcopter drone that can seat five people, has vertical take-off and landing capabilities, a cruising altitude of 2,000 feet and speed of up to 200 miles per hour. Even more amazing, it only needs five to seven minutes of charge between trips! The next time you ask for an Uber, wait for it on your rooftop.

LG Rollable TV

Foldable, curved, bendable. Screens seem to have taken a new avatar completely. And while some made phones and laptops with foldable screens, LG went the whole hog and actually created a rollable screen TV. Press a button and the rolled out screen curves in from the top and opens up flat. It takes up no space when rolled in and becomes a giant TV when rolled out. The future is here and rolling towards you at a frantic pace.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

This Xiaomi phone may well be the most split-personality phone ever. It starts with a screen that wraps from the front right to the back. One piece and seamless. The only question. Why and what for? How do you use it? What do you do with apps at the back? How do you hold it? What about the fragility? Drop this one and it’s a goner! And you can’t even put a back cover on it, can you? Full marks for innovation on this one, zero for reality and actual usage.

Mateo Smart Bathroom Mat

Let’s wrap it up with something both weird and yet very useful. A bathroom mat with more tech in it than a computer. It can give you a treasure trove of health data including weight, posture and body composition. The mat comes with 7000 dot-pressure mapping and can recognise each family member and deliver the body metrics with advice. End of the era for the regular weighing scale.

That’s the best of CES 2020. Next time, back to jaw-dropping regular programming. See you then.

