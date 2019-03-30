Technology special: Jaw-droppers at the Mobile World Congress

As part one of the coverage of the MWC held in Spain, I introduced all the headliner devices. Little did I know that the MWC had a lot more hidden up its sleeves. More jaw-dropper devices, great new technology and a lot of wild and wacky stuff. We start our journey today with the latter.

Oral-B Genius X

The Genius X smart toothbrush uses built-in sensors to understand how people brush

Tech finally goes where it hasn’t gone before. Into your mouth. Now before you start conjuring up all kinds of pornographic images, let me clarify. This is Oral B’s latest toothbrush, which uses machine learning to help you clean those molars better! Aptly named the Genius X, this smart toothbrush uses built-in sensors to understand how people brush. The main problem – you need to keep your phone camera on for it to monitor your brush movements. Kind of putting their foot in the mouth with that one criterion. Not such a genius idea after all.

P2i Dunkable

Dunkable is a new protective coating showcased by P2i that makes devices liquid-resistant

Dunk your phone in water for more than 20 hours and it still works. That’s the promise of Dunkable, a new protective coating showcased by P2i, a company that works with manufacturers to make devices liquid-resistant. And at MWC 2019, P2i went into insane mode to showcase all the ways this can work by dunking phones into various liquids of all varieties in extreme conditions. Each of them kept working. All phones should have this coating, by decree and law.

The Energizer bunny phone

The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop has a whopping 18,000 mAh battery

Do you get excited when you hear about a phone with 4,000 mAh battery? Completely lose your marbles at the mention of 5,000 mAh? How about a whopping 18,000 mAh battery! That’s more than twice what most laptops have. The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is nuts in more ways than one, including a very chunky 18mm of thickness. The company claims this phone can last a week on a single charge with a 6.2-inch LCD display, a pop-up module with two selfie cams and 6GB of RAM.

Xtreme Xiaomi

The Mi MIX 3 5G comes with a massive 6.39-inch screen

Xiaomi almost seems to launch a phone a day and at MWC they were in extreme form. The phone that stood out though, was the Mi MIX 3 5G. It comes with the uber beast Snapdragon 855 chipset, a patented magnetic slider to answer calls and open the camera (thus minimum bezels and no notch), a 12MP AI dual camera with 960 frames per second slow-motion video, optical image stabilisation, a 3,800 mAh battery and a massive 6.39-inch screen. Expect the phone in India in three months.

Royole wackiness

The Royole FlexPai phone has a screen that gives a 300-degree viewing angle

Foldable phones didn’t just come from Samsung and Huawei. The Royole FlexPai phone claims be the first one out with it. And it’s ready for you to buy. Royole didn’t just stop there. The company also showcased flexible display technology with smart speakers. The flexible display wraps around the device and has an AMOLED screen, giving a 300-degree viewing angle. The speakers run on the Android operating system and can also double up as a bedside lamp! Now that’s called being very flexible.

Motorola mod madness

The Moto 5G Mod is a chunky 200 grams snap-on that transforms your phone to 5G

Motorola bet big on ‘Mods’ at the MWC by widening its portfolio dramatically. But it was the first one that really got everyone talking. A 5G Mod. Bored of your 4G phone, don’t want to spend on a new 5G phone, well just slap on a Mod. The Moto 5G Mod is a chunky 200 grams snap-on that transforms your phone to 5G. Then there was the Amazon Alexa Mod (turn your phone into a Smart Speaker), a Polaroid Printer Mod (print photos straight from your phone), the Moto GamePad Mod (comes with controllers on the side), the JBL Soundboost Mod (snap-on speaker with a kickstand for music and conference calls), the Moto 360 Camera Mod (for well, 360 degree picture and videos) and the Projector Mod (phone screen projection up to 70 inches).

Huawei MateBook X Pro

The Matebook X Pro is a full-view notebook that may well be the best on the planet in looks and performance

Huawei didn’t just fold a phone, it also unfurled what many think is the world’s best laptop. The Matebook X Pro is a full-view notebook (think no notch, no bezel, no border) with a stunning and very artistic design. Metallic unibody with a premium sandblasted finish, 13.9-inch Ultra FullView display, slim bezels with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, 7,565mAh battery and 16GB RAM. Like I said, in looks and performance, may well be the best on the planet right now.

That’s a wrap on MWC 2019. Next time, my column explores the wonderful world of very creepy, very eerie tech!

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

Techilicious appears every fortnight

From HT Brunch, March 31, 2019

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 22:51 IST