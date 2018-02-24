The myth that all models are sluts annoys me: Supermodel Kanishtha Dhankhar
The supermodel talks about modelling, films and being Sabyasachi’s musebrunch Updated: Feb 24, 2018 21:13 IST
- Date of birth: September 21
- Sun sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- School/College: HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
- High point of your life: Being Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s muse
- Low point of your life: The beginning of my modelling career
- First break: A shoot for The World Gold Council
If you weren’t a model, what would you have been?
A photographer or a chef.
One myth about the modelling industry that annoys you the most...?
That all models are sluts!
If you had only 10 minutes to get ready, you would wear...?
A pair of well-fitting denim pants and a nice shirt.
What’s the biggest difference between the Indian and international modelling industries?
The international modelling industry is way more professional than the Indian one. That is because they take the profession seriously.
If you were to invite three personalities to dinner, who would you call?
Justin Trudeau, Kate Moss and Narendra Modi.
Between being on the cover of a magazine and a role in a film, what would you pick?
At present, a role in a film.
Do you think fashion weeks in today’s time are relevant?
Yes, and no. I think for established people it doesn’t really matter, but it can be really good for a fresh face.
The last thing you do before going to bed is…?
I meditate.
If you had to pick one international designer to walk the ramp for, who would it be?
That’s a tough one, but I would love to walk for Chanel (the brand).
When you are not walking the ramp, you are…?
Doing yoga and chilling at home.
The best part about being a model is…?
The extensive travelling you get to do.
Three things that are on your bedside table?
A book, a diary, and some lavender oil.
Two things you can do better than modelling…?
Cooking, and running!
One fashion trend you hate…?
Kaftans. I find them repulsive and I don’t think they look good on anyone.
The one trend you would never endorse…?
False advertising and anything that makes people uncomfortable in their own skin.
- Movie: The Tree of Life (2011)
- Comfort food: Dal and rice with ghee
- Holiday destination: Maldives
- Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio
- Perfume: Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel
- Indian designer: Sabyasachi Mukherjee
- Red carpet look: A sari
From HT Brunch, February 25, 2018
