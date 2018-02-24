The myth that all models are sluts annoys me: Supermodel Kanishtha Dhankhar

About Kanishtha Date of birth: September 21

Sun sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/College: HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

High point of your life: Being Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s muse

Low point of your life: The beginning of my modelling career

First break: A shoot for The World Gold Council

If you weren’t a model, what would you have been?

A photographer or a chef.

One myth about the modelling industry that annoys you the most...?

That all models are sluts!

If you had only 10 minutes to get ready, you would wear...?

A pair of well-fitting denim pants and a nice shirt.

What’s the biggest difference between the Indian and international modelling industries?

The international modelling industry is way more professional than the Indian one. That is because they take the profession seriously.

If you were to invite three personalities to dinner, who would you call?

Justin Trudeau, Kate Moss and Narendra Modi.

Between being on the cover of a magazine and a role in a film, what would you pick?

At present, a role in a film.

Do you think fashion weeks in today’s time are relevant?

Yes, and no. I think for established people it doesn’t really matter, but it can be really good for a fresh face.

The last thing you do before going to bed is…?

I meditate.

If you had to pick one international designer to walk the ramp for, who would it be?

That’s a tough one, but I would love to walk for Chanel (the brand).

When you are not walking the ramp, you are…?

Doing yoga and chilling at home.

The best part about being a model is…?

The extensive travelling you get to do.

Three things that are on your bedside table?

A book, a diary, and some lavender oil.

Two things you can do better than modelling…?

Cooking, and running!

One fashion trend you hate…?

Kaftans. I find them repulsive and I don’t think they look good on anyone.

The one trend you would never endorse…?

False advertising and anything that makes people uncomfortable in their own skin.

My Favourites Movie: The Tree of Life (2011)

Comfort food: Dal and rice with ghee

Holiday destination: Maldives

Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio

Perfume: Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel

Indian designer: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Red carpet look: A sari

From HT Brunch, February 25, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch