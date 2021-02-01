Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced relaxation for non-resident Indians (NRIs) while presenting the Union Budget 2021. Sitharaman said that when NRIs return to India, they face issues related to their accrued incomes in their foreign retirement accounts, which mainly occurs due to mismatch in taxation periods. She also highlighted their difficulties in getting credit for Indian taxes in foreign jurisdictions, leading to double taxation.
“When Non-Resident Indians return to India, they have issues with respect to their accrued incomes in their foreign retirement accounts. This is usually due to a mismatch in taxation periods. They also face difficulties in getting credit for Indian taxes in foreign jurisdictions. I propose to notify rules for removing their hardship of double taxation,” the finance minister said during her 110-minute-long budget speech.
According to the memorandum explaining the provisions of Finance Bill, 2021, a mismatch was recorded in the year of taxability of withdrawal from retirement funds that were opened while residing in foreign countries. Currently, the withdrawal may be taxed on receipt basis in foreign countries, while on an accrual basis in India.
Read | Budget 2021: NRIs allowed to operate One Person Companies in India
In order to address the mismatch the taxation of income from the notified overseas retirement fund, the government has proposed a new section 89A to the Income-tax Act, 1961. After the amendment, the income of such “specified person” from the “specified account” will be taxed in the manner and in the year as prescribed by the Central Government.
The expression “specified person” will be defined as the person who is residing in India but opened the “specified account” while resident in that foreign country. The finance ministry has proposed to define “specified account” as an account maintained by NRIs in a foreign nation for retirement benefits. The income from such account is not taxable on an accrual basis and is taxed by the foreign country at the time of withdrawal or redemption. The amendment will take effect from April 1, 2022, and will accordingly apply to the assessment year 2022-23 and subsequent assessment years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India doubles healthcare spending, opens up insurance in "get well soon" budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces highest capex in highways, economic corridors in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Infra push, extra income for coastal communities in poll-bound TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says India's 'self-reliant' budget brought in exceptional circumstances
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's budget for 2021-2022 and said that it has been introduced in exceptional circumstances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Relief for NRIs facing double taxation issue on retirement accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Govt gives 3,768 crores towards first digital census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI allocated over ₹835 crore in Budget
- The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100% visionless, Budget theme 'sell India', says TMC
- "India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Key gains for petroleum sector include gas pipeline project in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points
- An estimated ₹2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: A look at allocations made to major schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Insurance stocks zoom up to 12 pc after govt proposes to raise FDI cap in sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National monetisation plan': Who said what on Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox