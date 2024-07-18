Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman may bring key tax changes on July 23

July 18, 2024 8:48 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Anuj Bajpai, Co- Founder and CEO of Liquide, said, "With a massive ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend from the RBI, which far exceeds the anticipated ₹1.02 lakh crore—coupled with a strong 19% increase in tax revenues this fiscal year, the Modi administration is likely to maintain the fiscal deficit at 5.1% of GDP for FY25, or even reduce it further, in line with the objective of lowering it to 4.5% by FY26.

He told Hindustan Times, “The government is likely to maintain its capex plan of ₹11.1 lakh crore for FY25, as outlined in the interim budget. Investments are likely to increase in clean energy, defense, and railway modernization to boost indigenization, infrastructure development, and stimulate private sector capex and employment.”