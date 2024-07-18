Edit Profile
Thursday, July 18, 2024
    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman may bring key tax changes on July 23

    July 18, 2024 8:48 AM IST
    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: It is widely expected that the finance minister might announce some significant tax breaks for taxpayers in the Budget.
    Summary

    Find all live updates on Budget expectations at Hindustan Times.

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference.
    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference.

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23 which is expected to be full of major announcements for various sectors. Salaried taxpayers are anticipating some much-needed tax relief especially those earning less than 10 lakh per year, as per experts. In the last two budgets there have been no major changes in the taxation policies except making new tax regime the default option and introducing the Standard Deduction feature. It is widely expected that the finance minister might announce some significant tax breaks for taxpayers in the Budget. ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 18, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What is expected on fiscal deficit from Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Anuj Bajpai, Co- Founder and CEO of Liquide, said, "With a massive 2.11 lakh crore dividend from the RBI, which far exceeds the anticipated 1.02 lakh crore—coupled with a strong 19% increase in tax revenues this fiscal year, the Modi administration is likely to maintain the fiscal deficit at 5.1% of GDP for FY25, or even reduce it further, in line with the objective of lowering it to 4.5% by FY26.

    He told Hindustan Times, “The government is likely to maintain its capex plan of 11.1 lakh crore for FY25, as outlined in the interim budget. Investments are likely to increase in clean energy, defense, and railway modernization to boost indigenization, infrastructure development, and stimulate private sector capex and employment.”

    July 18, 2024 8:44 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Welcome to Hindustan Times' live blog on Budget expectations

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: The Union Budget will be presented on July 23 this year. This comes after the interim budget was presented on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government returned to power for its third term.

    News budget Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman may bring key tax changes on July 23
