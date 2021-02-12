Home / Budget / Budget session: Rajya Sabha sitting for February 13 cancelled
budget

Budget session: Rajya Sabha sitting for February 13 cancelled

The first part of the budget session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)

The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.

"Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said.

The Budget Session began on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.

The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against Covid-19 before the start of the Budget session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget session rajya sabha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP