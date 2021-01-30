Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi

The Union budget for FY22 will be seen as a continuation of the string of economic packages that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to announce in the last few months amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of the budget session of Parliament on Friday.

Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.

“That is, the series of mini budgets continued in a way in 2020 and I am confident that this budget will also be seen as a part of the series of those four-five budgets,” Modi said in Hindi. The Prime Minister also urged parliamentarians to fully utilise the budget session, the first in this decade, to fulfil the expectations of the people.

“I am sure that the hope and expectation with which the people of the country have sent all of us to Parliament, we will not shy away from contributing to fulfil the aspirations of the people, by making full use of this sacred place of Parliament and following all the propriety of democracy. I have full faith that all the members of Parliament will make this session more productive,” Modi told members of both the Houses.

The Prime Minister’s eagerness to ensure a productive Parliament session comes against the background of the protest by farmers against three farm laws passed recently have resulted in clashes with security forces on Republic Day and opposition parties threatening to boycott the President’s address to the joint session, in solidarity with farmers.

Last year’s budget session was curtailed because of the pandemic amid protests from opposition parties.

The Finance Act of 2020 was hurriedly passed last year without discussion or the customary reply by the finance minister and was duly returned by the Rajya Sabha as the country headed for one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world.