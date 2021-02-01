IND USA
CBI allocated over 835 crore in Budget

The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST
For cases against lower-rung government officers, like clerks or section officers etc, CBI’s investigating officers (IOs) will have to complete probes within six months.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing high-ticket corruption cases and has registered over 67,000 crore of bank fraud cases last year, received 835.39 crore in the Union Budget on Monday, a nominal cut from 835.75 crore it received as per revised estimates for 2020-21.

The agency has to pool human resources with burgeoning bank fraud cases, extradition cases abroad, besides special crime cases handed over to it by various high courts and the Supreme Court.

The CBI had received 802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to 835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21.

The agency has been allocated 835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of 36 lakh, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the fiscal 2019-20, the CBI was allocated 786.08 crore.

"The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes.

"This also includes provision for various projects such as modernisation of Training Centres of CBI, Establishment of Technical and Forensic Support Units, Comprehensive moderniSation and purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for CBI," the Budget document said.

