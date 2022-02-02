Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Budget / CEA: India on track to becoming $5-trillion economy by FY26
budget

CEA: India on track to becoming $5-trillion economy by FY26

Gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms has already crossed $3 trillion, he said during the finance minister’s post-Budget interaction with the press.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.(Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 07:40 AM IST
ByMint Correspondent

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday expressed hope that India would become a $5 trillion economy by FY26 on the back of 8-9% sustained growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms has already crossed $3 trillion, he said during the finance minister’s post-Budget interaction with the press.

“If we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the FY2025-26 or FY2026-27,” Nageswaran said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned making India a $5-trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25. With this, India would become the third largest economy in the world. According to Economic Survey 2021-22, India is set to become the world’s fastest-growing major economy with GDP growth of 9.2% in the current financial year and projected to remain in the range of 8-8.5% in 2022-23.

Growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. According to the annual survey report tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s GDP growth is estimated to slow to 7.1% in 2023-24. “Even going by the most conservative estimates, will be the world’s fastest-growing economy,” Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry and the lead author of the report.

RELATED STORIES

However, the report also noted the challenges arising out of the new Covid-19 variants and uncertainties in the global economy and inflation.

Inflation has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies and India needs to be wary of “imported inflation”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP