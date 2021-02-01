Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's budget for 2021-2022 introduced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that it has been introduced in exceptional circumstances, hinting at the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic which ravagedthe country's economy.

"This budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector. I congratulate FM Nirmala Ji and her team on this Budget," PM Modi said.

"There is also a sense of reality in it and confidence of development," he added.

Detailing the highlights of budgets, PM Modi said, "We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms in this Budget."

While stating that his government has always tried keeping the budget transparent, PM Modi said, "The government, while keeping in sync with fiscal sustainability, stressed on increasing the Budget size, and did not put pressure on the citizens."

This Budget, PM Modi said, focuses on sectors that are related to both wealth and wellness. A special focus has also been applied on infrastructure and MSMEs, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the announcements in the budget have been categorically made to ease and make the lives of women better.

"Several systematic changes have also been made, which is set to help growth and job creation in the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that the budget is walking the road of self-reliance which leads to the progress of every Indian.

"The budget for MSME has seen an increase of more than double compared to last year. This budget lays a strong foundation to the decade," PM Modi said.

In his nine-minute-long remark, PM Modi also underlined the budget's benefits for the farmers.

"To strengthen the agricultural sector in the country, a lot of emphasis has been laid on increasing the income of farmers. Farmers will be able to get more loans easily. Provision has been made to strengthen the mandis of the country," PM Modi said.

All these decisions show that at the heart of this budget are the villages, our farmers, PM Modi said.