Watch Budget 2019-20 live at Hindustan Times

Finance minister Piyush Goyal will present the final budget of the Narendra Modi government before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Goyal is expected to present an interim budget instead of a regular one, which will be presented by the new government that comes in after the parliamentary polls.

The government is likely to reach out to farmers, salaried middle class and small businesses in the interim budget. The finance minister may also offer relaxation in income tax rates and raise the exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 11:06 IST