What union budget means for your money

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Budget 2021 did not make any changes to slab rates or major deductions, leaving the choice between old and new regime much the same as last year.
The old regime is beneficial for most types of profiles that we considered. The only exception is the retired senior citizen who is not claiming deductions such as the standard deduction, tax saving investment or house rent allowance.
Here is a graphic look at the tax you pay -