e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / China’s Great Wall Motor signs MoU with Maharashtra, to invest USD 1 billion

China’s Great Wall Motor signs MoU with Maharashtra, to invest USD 1 billion

The company has committed an investment of USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,600 crore) in India in a phased manner with an estimated employment for over 3,000 people.

business Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire the plant from GM.
In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire the plant from GM.(Bloomberg)
         

Chinese auto major Great Wall Motor (GWM) on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government for its manufacturing facility in the state which it had acquired from General Motors (GM).

The company has committed an investment of USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,600 crore) in India in a phased manner with an estimated employment for over 3,000 people.

“This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon (near Pune) with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes,” Parker Shi, managing director of Indian subsidiary of GWM, said in a statement.

“Overall we are committed to USD 1 billion of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world class intelligent and premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3,000 people in a phased manner,” he added.

In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire the plant from GM.

The factory has facilities like logistics distribution centre, training centre, project management building, administrative office building and public facilities centre.

GMW will produce its EV and SUV models at the plant.

At the Auto Expo held in February this year, GWM had said it also planned to invest in battery research and development and manufacturing in India to reinforce and accelerate “India’s Electrification Strategy”.

tags
top news
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In