e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Govt asks telcos to submit self-assessment documents on AGR math: Report

Govt asks telcos to submit self-assessment documents on AGR math: Report

Centre has asked the telecom companies to submit self-assessment documents so that DoT can easily examine the AGR calculations.

business Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A customer is served at a stall selling SIM card packets outside a mobile phone store in Mumbai.
A customer is served at a stall selling SIM card packets outside a mobile phone store in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
         

The government has asked telecom companies to submit AGR self-assessment documents that form the basis of their statutory dues calculation, according to DoT sources.

The sources, who did not wish to be named, said the exercise will help the Department of Telecom examine the AGR calculations being made by the telecom players.

All three telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have been asked to provide substantiating documents to support their claims on AGR arithmetic, they added.

tags
top news
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News