e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Jio’s u-turn on voice calls lifts Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. will charge customers 6 paise per minute for calls made to rival networks till such time that the telecom regulator moves to a zero termination-charge regime, the company said after market on Wednesday. Jio users, however, will be compensated with free data of similar value.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:53 IST
PR Sanjai
PR Sanjai
Bloomberg
Bharti Airtel Ltd climbed 5% to the highest level since April last year, while Reliance Industries Ltd.’s shares rose for a third day.
Bharti Airtel Ltd climbed 5% to the highest level since April last year, while Reliance Industries Ltd.’s shares rose for a third day.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. surged after the wireless carrier controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani said it will end free voice calls on its network.

Vodafone Idea rallied as much as 18% before ending the day with a 6% gain at the highest price since August. Bharti climbed 5% to the highest level since April last year, while Reliance Industries Ltd.’s shares rose for a third day.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. will charge customers 6 paise per minute for calls made to rival networks till such time that the telecom regulator moves to a zero termination-charge regime, the company said after market on Wednesday. Jio users, however, will be compensated with free data of similar value.

The move “seems like a big deal, insofar as the market has been waiting for Jio to move from a land grabber to focusing on profitable growth,” Chris Lane, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein said in a note.

Reliance Jio stormed into the industry in 2016, and became the nation’s top telecom operator this year after free calls and cheap data lured millions of users and left rivals struggling under mounting debt. Vodafone Idea’s shares, for instance, are down more than 70% this year despite Thursday’s surge.

Jio has paid about 135 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) in user fees to rival operators since its launch, according to the statement. The regulator had planned to scrap these charges from January next year, but floated a fresh consultation paper to see if the date needed to be revised -- a move that forced Jio to go back on its promise to keep voice calls free.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:53 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
Artificial meat is now made in space, coming to a supermarket near you
Artificial meat is now made in space, coming to a supermarket near you
Oct 11, 2019 08:30 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Oct 10, 2019 23:48 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News