Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus

business

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:52 IST

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that it has entered into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare to augment the production of medical equipment required in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in India.

HT Auto had previously reported that Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava had met government officials and had been requested to examine how the country’s largest car maker could help in production of medical equipment critical in the fight against coronavirus, officially called Covid-19.

In a press statement on Saturday, Maruti Suzuki informed that as per the arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, an approved manufacturer of ventilators, it would help with the process of rapidly scaling up production of ventilators. “The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month,” the statement read.

The company also informed that while AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them, MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volume. “Any other assistance required would also be provided. MSIL would also help, to the required extent to arrange financing, and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production. MSIL would provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare,” Maruti Suzuki stated.

Additionally, Krishna Maruti Limited would be manufacturing three-ply masks for supply to the Haryana government as well as the central government. Bharat Seats would be manufacturing protective clothing as soon as all approvals are in place.

“All manufacturing units would take maximum care to protect the safety and health of the workers in accordance with the government recommended practices,” Maruti Suzuki informed.