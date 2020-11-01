e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October

Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October

Domestic sales increased 19.8 per cent to 1,72,862 units last month.

business Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Exports in February were up 4.7 per cent at 9,586 units as against 9,158 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
Exports in February were up 4.7 per cent at 9,586 units as against 9,158 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said. (Reuters)
         

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported an 18.9 per cent increase in sales at 1,82,448 units in October.

The company had sold 1,53,435 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales increased 19.8 per cent to 1,72,862 units last month as against 1,44,277 units in October 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally to 28,462 units as compared to 28,537 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 19.2 per cent to 95,067 units as against 75,094 cars in October last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales stood at 1,422 units as compared with 2,371 units in October 2019, a decline of 40 per cent. However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 9.9 per cent to 25,396 units as compared with 23,108 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in February were up 4.7 per cent at 9,586 units as against 9,158 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

tags
top news
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Two dead, five hurt in Canada stabbing attack
Two dead, five hurt in Canada stabbing attack
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In