e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / RBI cautions against unauthorised digital lending platforms, mobile apps

RBI cautions against unauthorised digital lending platforms, mobile apps

These unauthorized platforms charge excessive rates of interest and additional hidden charges, adopt unacceptable and high-handed recovery methods and misuse agreements to access data on mobile phones of borrowers.

business Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cautioned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cautioned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps (REUTERS)
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned individuals and small businesses against falling prey to growing number of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps on promises of getting loans in quick and hassle-free manner.

These platforms charge excessive rates of interest and additional hidden charges, adopt unacceptable and high-handed recovery methods and misuse agreements to access data on mobile phones of borrowers.

“Members of public are hereby cautioned not to fall prey to such unscrupulous activities and verify the antecedents of the company/firm offering loans online or through mobile apps,” said the central bank.

Moreover, consumers should never share copies of KYC documents with unidentified persons, unverified/unauthorised apps and should report such incidents to concerned law enforcement agencies.

Legitimate public lending activities can be undertaken by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) registered with the RBI and other entities who are regulated by state governments under statutory provisions.

tags
top news
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note
‘Had no option’: Man murders woman in Kolkata hotel, leaves note
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In