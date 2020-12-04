Roshni Nadar leads list of India’s wealthiest women. Here are others

business

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:27 IST

HCL Technologies’ Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and USV’s Leena Gandhi Tewari are among the wealthiest businesswoman in India, according to the ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women’. Roshni Nadar ranked first in the Kotak Wealth Hurun Wealthy Women List 2020 and Mazumdar-Shaw ranked second. She is also the richest self-made woman on the list.

“One of the defining developments over the last couple of decades is the giant strides that women have taken as wealth creators. The Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report reveals an interesting and inspiring trend of more and more trailblazing women leading the way and scripting success stories across a wide variety of industries and encompassing cities and towns pan India. For India to achieve its aspirational target to be a US$5 trillion economy by 2025, women will continue to play a crucial role as wealth creators in order to achieve that goal,” Oisharya Das, CEO wealth management of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a statement.

This year’s edition is based on the net worth of women as of September 30, 2020, and focuses on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals. The report is a data-driven attempt to understand wealth creation among Indian women and celebrate the success of the top 100 entrepreneurs, professionals and businesswomen in India. The source of wealth includes both inherited and self-made wealth. “The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore. The threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore. Eight US billionaires are on the list, while 38 have wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above,” the report said.

Here are the top 10 wealthiest in the Kotak-Hurun wealthy women list 2020:

1. HCL Technologies’ Roshni Nadar

Net wealth: Rs 54,850 crore

2. Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Net wealth: Rs 36,600 crore

3. USV’s Leena Gandhi Tewari

Net wealth: Rs 21,340 crore

Company: USV

4. Divi’s Laboratories’ Nilima Motaparti

Net wealth: Rs 18,620 crore

5. Zoho’s Radha Vembu

Net wealth: Rs 11,590 crore

Company: Zoho

6. Arista Networks’ Jayshree Ullal

Net wealth: Rs 10,220 crore

7. Hero FinCorp’s Renu Munjal

Net wealth: Rs 8,690 crore

8. Alembic’s Malika Chirayu Amin

Net wealth: Rs 7,570 crore

9. Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee of Thermax

Net wealth: Rs 5,850 crore

10. Falguni Nayar and family

Net wealth: Rs 5,410 crore