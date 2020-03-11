e-paper
SBI reduces MCLR by up to 15 bps across tenors, 10th cut in current fiscal

The SBI has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.75 per cent from 7.85 per cent earlier, the SBI said.

business Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The State Bank of India (SBI) office building is pictured in Kolkata
The State Bank of India (SBI) office building is pictured in Kolkata(REUTERS)
         

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points across various tenors, effective March 10.

The bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.75 per cent from 7.85 per cent earlier, the SBI said.

This is 10th consecutive cut in MCLR by the bank in the current fiscal.

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced by 15 basis points to 7.45 per cent each. Three-month MCLR has been revised to 7.50 per cent from 7.65 per cent. The new two-year and three-year MCLRs stand reduced by 10 basis points to 7.95 per cent and 8.05 per cent, respectively.

On Monday, another state-run lender Union Bank of India had announced cut in its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors, effective March 11.  This is the ninth consecutive rate cut announced by the Mumbai-based bank, since July 2019.  The bank has cut its one-year MCLR to 8 per cent from 8.10 per cent. The overnight MCLR has been revised to 7.55 per cent, while the new one month rate stands at 7.60 per cent, the bank had said.

