Home / Business News / Sensex ends 223 points up; Nifty settles above 9,500 level

Sensex ends 223 points up; Nifty settles above 9,500 level

The S&P BSE Sensex ended points or 0.69% or 223.51 points up 32,424.10 levels and the Nifty50 settled at 9,580.30, 90.20 points or 0.95% on the first day on June series.

business Updated: May 29, 2020 16:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions.
Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions.
         

Domestic equity markets ended up for the third straight day on Friday ahead of the release of GDP data for January-March quarter of 2019-20, which may show growth contracting as much as 5%.

ONGC, Bajaj Auto and ITC were among the gainers on Sensex. Vodafone Idea Ltd gained over 30% on report that Google is in talks to buy a 5% stake in the company.

The Nifty sectoral indices were largely in the green, led by Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG, up 4.28% and 2.97% respectively. IOC, Coal India, Wipro, ONGC and Gail were the Nifty top gainers, while top losers included Infosys, Adani Ports, TCS, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Sensex had opened 0.5% lower at 32,041 while the NSE Nifty 50 index opened at 9,422, down 0.7%. Both benchmarks indices had gained 5% each in the last two trading sessions.

In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe finances, international linkages of Tablighi Jamaat
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
