Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Tata Motors Group September global wholesales down 27%

According to Tata Motors Group, the global wholesales during the month under review declined to 89,912 units.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Tata Motors Group on Thursday reported a decline of 27 per cent in September’s global wholesales.
Tata Motors Group on Thursday reported a decline of 27 per cent in September's global wholesales.(Reuters Image)
         

Tata Motors Group on Thursday reported a decline of 27 per cent in September’s global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, over the corresponding period of last year.

According to the company, the global wholesales during the month under review declined to 89,912 units.

“Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in September 2019 were at 28,524 nos, lower by 45 per cent, over September 2018,” the company said in a statement.

“Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in September 2019 were at 61,388 nos, lower by 14 per cent as compared to September 2018.”

As per the statement, global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 53,091 vehicles.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 06:10 IST

