10-year Treasury yield hits 2025 high as Iran tensions fuel oil, inflation fears

US Treasury yields moved higher on Tuesday as renewed tensions in the Middle East pushed up borrowing costs in bond markets. The concern among investors is that a prolonged conflict could keep oil prices elevated, adding to inflation at a time when markets are already closely watching price pressures.

10-year Treasury yield hits its highest level since January 2025 as Iran tensions push oil prices higher and fuel inflation fears.

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The 10-year Treasury yield drew particular attention, rising about 3 basis points to 4.788%. That took it to its highest level since January 14, 2025. The 10-year yield is one of the most important benchmarks in the US financial system because it influences the cost of borrowing for households and businesses.

Mortgage rates, auto loans and other forms of consumer credit are often affected by movements in the 10-year Treasury, meaning a sustained rise in the yield can eventually translate into more expensive borrowing.

30-year Treasury yield also moves higher

The 30-year Treasury yield rose by more than 2 basis points to about 5.272%. Unlike the 2-year Treasury, which is heavily influenced by expectations for the Federal Reserve’s near-term interest-rate decisions, the 30-year yield is more exposed to longer-term concerns such as inflation, economic growth and geopolitical risks.

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{{^usCountry}} Its rise therefore suggests that investors are demanding greater returns to hold long-dated US government debt amid uncertainty about the economic outlook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its rise therefore suggests that investors are demanding greater returns to hold long-dated US government debt amid uncertainty about the economic outlook. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2-year Treasury yield also edged higher, climbing more than 1 basis point to around 4.362%. Because the two-year maturity is closely tied to expectations for the Fed’s policy rate, movements in this yield can offer a clearer indication of how investors view the central bank’s next interest-rate moves.

Other Treasury yields move higher

Other Treasury yields were also mostly higher. The latest figures showed the 1-month yield at 3.752%, 3-month at 3.867%, 6-month at 4.023% and 1-year at 4.147%. The 2-year yield was around 4.365%, while the 30-year yield was around 5.271%.

A basis point is a very small unit used in financial markets. One basis point equals 0.01 percentage point, or 1/100th of 1%. So, a 3-basis-point rise means a yield increased by 0.03 percentage point, according to CNBC.

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Why Treasury yields are rising

Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions. When investors sell Treasury bonds, their prices fall and their yields rise. Tuesday's rise in yields therefore reflected pressure on the bond market as investors reassessed risks. The latest move was closely tied to renewed Middle East tensions. Traders were assessing developments after US forces launched fresh strikes against Iran, adding to uncertainty around the conflict.

Strait of Hormuz raises oil fears

A tanker incident near the Strait of Hormuz added to the concerns. A tanker was struck by unknown projectiles off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil shipments. The Strait of Hormuz is a major reason markets are worried about oil. Any prolonged disruption or uncertainty around the waterway could threaten the movement of crude oil and push energy prices higher.

Oil prices jump

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Oil prices jumped as the tensions increased. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose more than 1% to above $87 a barrel, according to the market data cited in the report. Brent crude also moved higher. The international oil benchmark gained more than 1% to above $92 a barrel, according to CNBC.

Higher oil fuels inflation fears

Higher oil prices are creating fresh inflation fears. More expensive crude can raise the cost of fuel, transportation and other goods and services. Investors are therefore concerned that an extended conflict could make it harder for inflation to cool. The uncertainty is also making it harder for investors to predict the Federal Reserve's next moves. If higher oil prices push inflation up, the Fed could have less room to cut interest rates quickly.

UBS warns of bond market pressure

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UBS said several factors are keeping pressure on the bond market. “With no clear path to reopening the Strait after six months of war, inflation worries remain elevated,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, UBS chief investment officer of the Americas and global head of equities, in a Tuesday note.

UBS also pointed to other risks beyond the Middle East. The bank said uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, US fiscal concerns and rising AI-related debt issuance have also kept bonds under pressure.

AI-related borrowing has become another issue for the bond market. Companies are spending heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure, and rising debt issuance can add to the supply of bonds that investors need to absorb.

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Fed and jobs data in focus

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UBS expects Treasury yield volatility to continue. Hoffmann-Burchardi said “yield volatility is likely to persist in the near term”, showing that investors could continue to see sharp moves in government bond yields as new economic and geopolitical developments emerge, according to CNBC.

Investors are also watching the G20 finance ministers' meeting. The meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, is scheduled to conclude Tuesday. Markets are monitoring discussions among major economies for clues about the global economic outlook.

US economic data is another major focus this week. Investors are watching the ISM Manufacturing PMI and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for signs of how strong the US economy and labor market remain.

Friday's jobs report could be especially important. Investors are waiting for the latest nonfarm payrolls figures, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

Treasury yields face more pressure

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The bigger picture is that several risks are hitting bonds at the same time. Middle East tensions are pushing oil prices higher, higher energy costs are raising inflation concerns, Fed policy remains uncertain, US fiscal worries continue and heavy AI-related borrowing is adding pressure to the bond market.

For investors, the 4.788% 10-year yield is an important market signal. Its move to the highest level since January 2025 shows how strongly geopolitical risks and inflation concerns are affecting US government bonds.

The key question now is whether the pressure continues. If tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved and oil prices stay elevated, investors could continue demanding higher yields on longer-term US government debt.