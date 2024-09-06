12 IPOs coming up next week including 8 SME IPOs to raise over $1 billion

Next week will witness 12 initial public offerings (IPOs), including four larger businesses and eight small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These are looking to raise a combined $1 billion or ₹8,600 crore. Four larger businesses and eight small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are looking to raise a combined $1 billion or ₹ 8,600 crore. (Representational Image)(File Photo)

This comes at a time when most of the main board IPOs in August saw an average subscription 75 times over, with the average for 2024 so far being 66 times.

Which are the main board IPOs to launch next week?

The four larger main board IPOs include that of Bajaj Housing Finance, which is expected raise around ₹6,560 crore, P N Gadgil Jewellers ( ₹1,100 crore), Kross Ltd ( ₹500 crore), and Tolins Tyres ( ₹230 crore).

Among these, Bajaj Housing Finance, Kross Ltd, and Tolins Tyres will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11, while P N Gadgil Jeweller will open on September 10 and close on September 12.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Bajaj Housing Finance is currently at ₹51 a share, which is an increase of 73% from its upper end price band. It is 12% higher for Tolins Tyres, and 37% higher for P N Gadgil Jewellers.

Which are the SME IPOs scheduled to launch next week?

The IPOs of Gajanand International, Share Samadhan, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy and Aditya Ultra Steel will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11.

Trafiksol ITS Technologies and SPP Polymer IPOs will open on September 10 and close on September 13.

Innomet Advanced Materials and Excellent Wires & Packaging will open on September 11 and close on September 13.

These firms are expected to raise between ₹12-45 crore each through their IPOs.

