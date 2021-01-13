3 directors, paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh: What we know about Tesla in India
Tesla has entered the Indian market by registering its subsidiary in Bengaluru which makes its much-speculated entry in India official. The development is not sudden as Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in December confirmed that Tesla would be coming to India in early 2021. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who enjoyed a short stint as the world richest person as he fell back to the second place on Monday, had said in October that the process to bring Tesla cars to India would begin in January 2021.
Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla registers unit in India
Here is what we know so far
> According to reports, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited was incorporated in Bengaluru on January 8.
> The company has been incorporated as a subsidiary of foreign company.
> Three directors have been listed: Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatarangan Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein.
> It has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh. Its authorised share capital is ₹15 lakh.
> The registered office is at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.
> Speculations are rife about Tesla's India operation. It may launch its fully electric Model 3 Sedan in India, to be priced at ₹60 lakh, reports indicated.
> Initially, it will start with sales. Assembly, manufacturing will be taken up at a later phase.
> According to reports, the company is in talks with other state governments too as it is looking for local partners.
> It's not yet known what Tesla's Bengaluru unit will do. This can be a research and development unit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intel replaces its CEO after two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic demand for soybean meal hit due to bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks steady as traders eye historic Trump impeachment bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI to conduct Operation Twist on Thursday to manage yield curve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Mutual Fund jargons to help you make informed decisions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance management tips for live-in couples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding the right approach to tax planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI forms working group on digital lending through online platforms, mobile apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telegram crosses 500-million subscriber mark led by user additions in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8% to ₹2,968 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watchdogs across EU should be allowed to challenge Facebook: EU court adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in third-quarter profit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox