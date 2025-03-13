54-year-old Reddit user shares how he prepared for layoff post 50 : ‘Not easy…’

A Reddit user said he got laid off by his company, a Big Tech firm, at the age of 54 and shared tips on how he prepared for it. The Reddit user suggested others not to buy the biggest house of their life after they cross the age of 45. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

He said he read an article in The New York Times a few years ago stating that the chances of being laid-off double for employees who have crossed 50.

“I was laid off for the first time at 54 after an outstanding yearly rating. I had read that article in my 40s, and it prompted me to prepare for the likelihood,” the user said.

How to prepare for getting laid-off after 50

The user said the biggest objective in preparing for the potentiality of getting laid off after age 50 is to “lose the fear”. “Not easy, and you need luck,” he said.

As the first and most obvious suggestion, he asked others to maximum their investments into their retirement plans, like the National Pension Trust in India and the 401K in the US.

He also suggested that people aged over 45 should not buy “the biggest house of their life”. “Your maximum earning years are typically in the high 30s to early 50s. Use them to lay down your mortgage and lessen debt,” he said.

Saying that he reached out to universities about any open teaching positions about two years before he got laid off, the Reddit user suggested others to prepare a ‘Plan B’ or ‘Career 2.0’ plan.

He said that it is understandable for people to feel bad about getting laid-off because it is a “blow to their pride”. “But I love my new career. The money is okay, but the self-fulfillment is off the scale,” he said.

Netizens share their stories

Another Reddit user who was laid-off at the age of 50 after great reviews agreed with “most everything”. “Looking out for my mental health more than the whims and desires of the employer now- Humbling lessons to learn but important,” the user said.

“I made it to 51 myself, then transitioned to early retirement. Been planning for it since my early 40s. I knew tech is no place for old farts,” another Reddit user commented.

A third user expressed frustration and said, “I was laid-off at 54. At my former company, there have been a few rounds of layoffs in operations…Meanwhile, I saw in February that they were hiring in operations. Where? India!”