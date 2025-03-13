Menu Explore
Donald Trump's big plan: No tax for people earning under $150,000

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 01:05 PM IST

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he's working on such a plan for President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump is planning to scrap the tax on people earning less than $150,000 (over 1.3 crore) per year. Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, during an interview with CBS, said he's working to turn Trump's goal into a reality.

Lutnick said Trump's policies are 'worth it' even if they lead to recession.(Reuters)
Lutnick said Trump's policies are 'worth it' even if they lead to recession.(Reuters)

“How about no tax on tips? How about no tax on overtime? How about no social security? How about all those things - These are the kind of thoughts that will change America,” Lutnick said.

“I know what [Trump's] goal is - No tax for anybody who makes less than $150,000 a year. That is his goal. That is what I am working for,” he added.

Defending Trump's economic policies, which include a tariff war with Canada, Mexico and Canada, Lutnick added that they are “worth it” even if they lead to a recession.

“These policies are the most important thing America has ever had…The only reason there could possibly be a recession is because the Biden nonsense that we had to live with. These policies produce revenues. They produce growth. They produce factories being built here,” he said.

Netizens express appehension

An X user reacted to Lutnick's ‘no tax’ comment and said, “All Americans should be required to fund the government. It can't just fall on the minority of Americans who make over $150,000. Why should they pay for OUR government?”

Another user echoed a similar opinion and said, “So the people that really work hard for a living that is above $150,000 have to carry everybody else? $150,000 is not rich for a family.”

An automated X bot which aims to uncover ineffeciencies in government spending and policy commented, “Tax reform is not just paperwork - It is $2 trillion in waste getting drained from the swamp…Secretary Lutnick's plan shifts the burden where it belongs - Onto foreign imports through targeted tariffs.”

A fourth user said, “The issue is people making over $150,000 would be incentivised to drop below the threshhold based on today's tax rates. Incentivises mediocrity.”

