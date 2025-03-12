Are banks closed on March 13 or March 14 for Holi | Check full details here

Every year, people are confused if banks will remain closed on Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi, or Holi day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays for March 2025, banks are likely to remain closed on both the day based on which state they are in. Read on to know which bank services will be available as branches remain closed.(PTI)

According to the list available on the central banl's website, banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kerala are likely to remain closed on Holi Dahan, which will be celebrated on Thursday, March 13.

Meanwhile, banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesg, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar are likely to remain closed on Holi, which will be celebrated on Friday, March 14.

In Tripura, Odisha and Bihar, the festival will either be celebrated on Saturday, March 15, or the holiday for the same will remain extended. Since March 15 is the month's third Saturday, banks are supposed to remain open. They are likely to be closed only in the above mentioned states on March 15.

Manipur will see bank closure on March 15 to mark the celebration of Yaosang, a festival celebrated for five days in spring, starting on the full moon day of the month of Lamta. Yaosang is part of the indigenous traditions of the Meitei people.

What will be closed and open on Holi?

While physical branches will not operate on these dates, customers can continue to access online banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, and ATM transactions, ensuring a degree of operational continuity amidst the holiday.

List of holidays in March