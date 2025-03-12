Menu Explore
After Airtel, Reliance Jio to partner with SpaceX to bring Starlink service to India

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 10:03 AM IST

According to a statement issued by Jio, the company will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts.

A day after Airtel’s announcement about partnering with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet service to India, Mukesh Ambani's Jio announced on Wednesday a similar agreement with Elon Musk's company.

FILE PHOTO: Starlink and Jio logos are seen in this illustration taken, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Starlink and Jio logos are seen in this illustration taken, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts. The agreement is still subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India.

“Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio’s position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink’s position as the world’s leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India. Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation,” Jio said in a media release.

The partnership comes after the two companies clashed over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. Reliance had urged an auction but the Indian government sided with Musk, who wanted it to be allocated administratively, in line with global trends.

Starlink's partnership with Airtel

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel had also announced that it has signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India. This was the first agreement to be signed in India, which is also subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in the country.

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Gopal Vittal, the managing director and vice chairman of Bharti Airtel said that working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates the company's commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.

