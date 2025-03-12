Xiaomi’s new ad takes on Apple’s most advanced iPhone yet: ‘Was it ever really the best?’

In its latest move to prove the quality of its products, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi released an advertisement that has gone viral online. The new advertisement takes a direct shot at Apple's iPhone. This is not the first time that a smartphone company has taken a short at iPhones. Samsung is known to do so too.(Reddit/@suffer-surfer)

It compares Apple's most advanced iPhone yet - the iPhone 16 Pro Max - with Xiaomi's latest smartphone - Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

It called the iPhone's came “cute” while highlighting its own phone's four-camera setup. “If you never questioned it, was it ever really the best? Maybe it's time to see through the right lens," Xiaomi's advertisement read.

‘That camera actually has a good phone'

Sharing the advertisement on Reddit, a user wrote, “Xiaomi's insane take on Apple. Damn.” One of the top rated comments on the post read, “That camera actually has a good phone," while another user reacted to the comment saying, “My friend is planning to buy this camera and getting a phone for free.”

“Xiaomi forgot that 90% people buy it for ‘cute’. Its only the 10% camera enthusiasts who don't mind that gas stove on their phone,” a user said.

“It does not matter if you stick Hubble telescope to your phone. If your operating systek is s**t, I am not buying it,” a third user commented while a fourth said, “Only thing holding me from using Apple products - the s**ta** jail of an operating system that will not let me do basic s**t.”

A user highlighted issues with Xiaomi phones and said, “Problem is Xiaomi phones, after 1.5-2 years, get handicapped while my father's iPhone is still going from the last eight years.”

“These Chinese brands come up with class leading specs, but ruin it all with their s***ty UX skin. (Except Oneplus & Motorola),” another user said.