Dubai to India: Limit on gold you can bring without paying customs duty

Indian travellers often purchase gold from Dubai and bring it back with them since it costs less there than in India.

This is because the yellow metal has always been seen by Indians as a safe haven investment. They also buy it for cultural reasons such as weddings, keeping demand relatively high.

How much gold can Indians legally bring from Dubai?

Indian travellers can bring up to 1 kg of gold in the form of coins and bars in their baggage from Dubai after payment of duty, but after staying there for more than six months, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

However, Indians carrying gold above the permitted limit should declare their “dutiable” gold and enter the red channel.

What is the duty-free gold limit?

Men are permitted to bring up to 20 grams of gold, though not exceeding ₹50,000 in value from Dubai to India as bars and coins, without paying customs duty.

Meanwhile, women can bring 40 grams of gold, though not exceeding ₹1 lakh in value from Dubai to India as jewellery, bars, or coins for personal use without any customs duty.

Children under the age of 15 years can also bring gold not exceeding 40 grams from Dubai to India in the form of ornaments, gifts or presents. But they must also have identity proof of their relationship with the accompanying adult(s).

However, such passengers must have proper documentation of the gold for customs officials to verify.

Customs duty rate if gold exceeds the limits

For men, a customs duty of 3% is applicable for gold brought between 20-50 gms, a duty of 6% is applicable for gold brought between 50-100 gms, and a 10% duty is applicable if the gold exceeds 100 gms.

For women and children, a 3% rate is applicable for gold brouht between 40-100 gms, 6% for 100-200 gms, and 10% for over 200 gms.