Shruti Shibulal, ex Infosys CEO's daughter, buys 469 crore of company's shares

Shruti Shibulal, one of the promoters of Infosys, bought 29.84 lakh shares of the IT giant through an open market transaction of ₹469.69 crore on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd shares closed at ₹ 1,589.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the previous trading session ended on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.(Bloomberg)

These shares were bought at an average price of ₹1,574 apiece by Shibulal who is also the daughter of Infosys co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal, according to a Mint report.

Also Read: Zara founder Ortega takes dividends worth ₹29,444 crore for the first time

At the same time, Gaurav Manchanda who is one of SD Shibulal's family members, sold the same number of shares at the same price.

How did Infosys shares perform?

Infosys Ltd shares closed at ₹1,589.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the previous trading session ended on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

This was a fall of 4.28% or ₹71, and comes in the backdrop of IT stocks in general falling yesterday.

Also Read: Engineer's ‘career gap a curse in India’ post slammed by netizens: ‘Stop fearmongering’

The Nifty IT Index fell the most among the Nifty sectoral indices by 2.91%, reaching 36,310.65.

Out of the 10 companies in the index, L&T Technology Services was the biggest loser (5.27% down), followed by Infosys (4.31% down), and LTIMindtree (3.58% down).

Infosys has a market cap of ₹6,60,118.56 crore, with its shares declining 13.74 per cent in one month and 15.54 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Meanwhile, its net profit rose 11.4 per cent to ₹6,806 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹6,106 crore for the same quarter of the previous year.

Also Read: Man finds forgotten Reliance shares bought 37 years ago for ₹30, now worth ₹12 lakh

Meanwhile, its revenue was also up 7.6 per cent, reaching ₹41,764 crore over improved demand from US clients. The company's large order bookings, or deals over $50 million, stood at $2.5 billion during the December quarter, compared to $2.4 billion in the previous quarter and $3.2 billion in the year-ago period, according to the report.