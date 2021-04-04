Home / Business / 8 of 10 most valued companies add over 1.2 lakh crore cumulatively in m-cap
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,28,503.47 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading from the front.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 36,158.22 crore to reach 11,71,082.67 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued companies.

Infosys added 20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to 5,90,229.35 crore and Hindustan Unilever saw its valuation rise by 19,842.83 crore to 5,63,767.05 crore.

Reliance Industries gained 17,401.77 crore to 12,81,644.97 crore and State Bank of India added 12,003.6 crore to 3,30,701.48 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rallied 10,681.76 crore to 4,10,775.37 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap rose by 6,301.56 crore to reach 3,57,573.74 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 5,236.49 crore to take its valuation to 3,17,563.53 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of HDFC Bank declined by 3,142.29 crore to 8,19,474.22 crore and that of HDFC dipped by 171.38 crore to 4,56,569.82 crore.

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,021.33 points or 2 per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Monday and Friday for holidays.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance. PTI SUM MKJ MKJ

