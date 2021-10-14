A closer examination of India’s inflation story
- A disaggregated analysis shows that the actual inflation picture is slightly more complicated than what the headline numbers suggest
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:34 AM IST
Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), grew at 4.35% in September 2021. Between May and September, inflation has come down by 195 basis points. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. While that’s reason for cheer, a disaggregated analysis shows that the actual inflation picture is slightly more complicated than what the headline numbers suggest. Here are four charts which explain this.
