‘A colossal loss’: Air India's message to Akasa Air on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

Tata Sons-owned Air India on Sunday sent its condolences to India's newest airline, Akasa Air, after one of its co-founders, billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.

“Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Our sincere condolences to his family members and to the entire Akasa Air family. May God give them the strength to tide over this colossal loss,” Air India said on Twitter.

#FlyAI: Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Our sincere condolences to his family members and to the entire Akasa Air family. May God give them the strength to tide over this colossal loss. pic.twitter.com/aUENObiPCz — Air India (@airindiain) August 14, 2022

Jhunjhunwala passed away exactly a week after Akasa commenced its commercial operations, with the budget carrier's maiden flight operating between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. At the inauguration of the said flight, the stock market ace made what turned out to be his last public appearance, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

On August 12, the airline launched services on its second route, between Bengaluru and Kochi.

Meanwhile, Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, said the company was ‘deeply saddened’ by the untimely demise of a man often described as India's very own Warren Buffet.

“We at Akasa cannot thank Mr Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline,” Dube said in a statement.

