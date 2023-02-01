A doting guest for Sitharaman's 2023 budget speech in Lok Sabha... her daughter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter and relatives watched from the visitor gallery in Lok Sabha as she presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

The visitor gallery was full as the last full-fledged budget of the second Narendra Modi government was presented.

Among those present were Sitharaman's daughter Vangmayi Parakala and many of her relatives.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and several Rajya Sabha members were also present and were seen taking notes as various proposals were announced.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said the world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties.

India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said.

In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates the country's achievements.

