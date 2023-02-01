Home / Business / Adani Enterprises calls off FPO, to return money to investors

Adani Enterprises calls off FPO, to return money to investors

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:44 PM IST

India's Adani Enterprises has called off its share sale, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad,(AP)
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad,(AP)
Reuters |

India's Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale due to prevailing market conditions, the company said on Wednesday, days after a rout in its stocks following criticism by a U.S. short-seller.

"Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction," the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Adani Group mustered support from investors for the share sale for Adani Enterprises, in what some saw as a stamp of investor confidence at a time of crisis.

But the selloff in Adani group stocks and bonds resumed on Wednesday, with shares in Adani Enterprises plunging 28% and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropping 19%, the worst day on record for both.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani adani group
gautam adani adani group
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out