Adani Group to hold fixed-income roadshows in London, US cities: Report

Updated on Mar 03, 2023 02:28 PM IST

The company will hold meetings from March 7-15 in Dubai, London and the US, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Shares of Adani firms rallied Friday following the disclosure of a big emerging-market investor buying $1.9 billion of shares.(Reuters)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

The Adani Group will hold additional fixed-income meetings with investors after gatherings this week in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the embattled Indian conglomerate continues efforts to shore up sentiment following a short-seller report that ravaged its market value.

The company will hold meetings from March 7-15 in Dubai, London and the US, according to a person familiar with the matter. They are set to be held over four days in the US, including in New York and Los Angeles.

Attendees will include group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, who was at this week’s meetings in Asia as Adani seeks to assuage investors concerns about shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud and stock manipulation.

Shares of Adani firms rallied Friday following the disclosure of a big emerging-market investor buying $1.9 billion of shares in four of the companies.

