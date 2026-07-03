AI Data Centers Use Far More Water Than Most Tech Giants Report

Microsoft, Google and Amazon are among the tech companies spending an estimated $1 trillion on AI infrastructure this year and last. In some regions, they are using far more water than they report, depending on how data centers are powered. And their water consumption is projected to grow rapidly in coming years. These companies produce annual sustainability reports that include water use at their data centers. (Pexel)

These companies produce annual sustainability reports that include water use at their data centers. But among this group of titans, only Meta tallies water used at the power stations that feed them electricity, in addition to the water used on-site.

No law obligates these companies to report the full scope of their water use, both direct and indirect. In the U.S., indirect water consumption for data centers has historically been about 12 times as great as the amount they directly consume, according to a 2024 analysis by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Experts who are calculating the water demands of the biggest infrastructure buildout in U.S. history say this could lead to regional fights over who gets an increasingly scarce resource.

The report cards Google’s just-released 2025 sustainability report is an instructive example. The company said it consumed 10.9 billion gallons of water—a 34% increase from 2024—almost all for data-center cooling.

But how much water was used while generating the power for those data centers? Indirect water consumption can vary a great deal, depending on how power is generated—coal and nuclear need a lot of water, while natural gas needs less. Renewables including solar and wind need almost none.

Google consumes around three times as much water indirectly as directly, according to a paper published earlier this year by Alex de Vries-Gao, a researcher at the Netherlands-based university VU Amsterdam.

A complicating factor is that Google, like Amazon and Apple, pays for enough renewable energy to match 100% of what the company uses. That doesn’t mean every electron comes from solar or wind, but it does mean Google can claim to be offsetting its power use with low-carbon-emissions sources that use almost no water.

Some critics—including 16 state attorneys general who signed a letter in 2025—contend that offsetting energy produced by fossil fuels isn’t the same as actually replacing those sources of energy. And renewable-energy credits aren’t the same as an offset for water consumed in a given area. For instance, if a river in Nevada runs dry, an abundance of water in Michigan can’t help.

Meta’s indirect water use was 19 billion gallons in 2024—more than 20 times as high as its direct water use. Meta has a plan to “become water positive in 2030,” in part through water-restoration projects. The company doesn’t have a plan to remediate indirect water consumption.